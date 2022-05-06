Brokerages Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Target Price at $5.10

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHOTF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 8,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

