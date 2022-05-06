Brokerages Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target at $4.40

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

APTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair cut Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

