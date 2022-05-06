Brokerages Set Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Price Target at $62.50

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. StockNews.com upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

ASTE stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $963.63 million, a P/E ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 1.30. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after acquiring an additional 304,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,605,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after buying an additional 496,231 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,361,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

