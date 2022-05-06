Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) PT at $74.63

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CODYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($76.84) to €76.00 ($80.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($63.16) to €62.00 ($65.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($82.11) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($82.11) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 163,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,487. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.