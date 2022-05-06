Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) PT at $137.36

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.36.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after purchasing an additional 625,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,111. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average is $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

