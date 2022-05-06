Brokerages Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Target Price at C$17.00

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

A number of analysts have commented on FR shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

TSE:FR traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 471,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,355. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.17. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$22.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -59.23%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.94, for a total value of C$44,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,494,000. Also, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.07, for a total transaction of C$3,413,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,763,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$388,473,816.15. Insiders have sold 305,069 shares of company stock worth $5,078,494 in the last 90 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

