Brokerages Set H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target at $77.20

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUL. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of FUL traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.31. 3,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,879. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $59.17 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.61.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.69%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

