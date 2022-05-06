Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Target Price at $10.43

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,380 shares of company stock valued at $602,173. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 79,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

