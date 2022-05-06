Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) PT at $202.77

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.77.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,603 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.