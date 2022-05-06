Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

KURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,998. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $872.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,700,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,350 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,339 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

