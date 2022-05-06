Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $49.54

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

LVS stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,158,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,338. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.28. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

