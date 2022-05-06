Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Target Price at $56.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after buying an additional 1,151,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after buying an additional 906,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 889,780 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 3.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

