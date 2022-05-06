Brokerages Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Price Target at $289.50

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4,949.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 24.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 899.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 712.2% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN traded down $17.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.74. 398,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,604. Penumbra has a one year low of $151.43 and a one year high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.57. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -904.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.