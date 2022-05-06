Brokerages Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target at $91.00

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,294,000 after buying an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $199,835,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.