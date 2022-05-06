Brokerages Set Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Target Price at $118.50

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Thales from €110.00 ($115.79) to €137.00 ($144.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Thales stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 50,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. Thales has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

