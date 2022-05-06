Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) PT at $132.77

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 113.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 17.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $137.60 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

