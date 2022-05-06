Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.24. 188,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.53. Brookfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $80.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure shares are going to split on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

