Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Trading 4.8% Higher

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $36.18. 12,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 308,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,876,000 after buying an additional 442,080 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,402,000 after buying an additional 1,018,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,141,000 after buying an additional 225,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.