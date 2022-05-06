BTIG Research Trims Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $300.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BILL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.10.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $152.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total value of $298,138.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

