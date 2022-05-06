Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,904,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.68 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.