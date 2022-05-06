Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 114,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,037,000 after purchasing an additional 60,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $162.71 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.64.

