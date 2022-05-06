Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.