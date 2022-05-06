Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000.

SPEM opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $46.38.

