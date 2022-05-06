Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

Shares of CAT opened at $215.93 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

