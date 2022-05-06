Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 1,234 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after buying an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,955,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:IJT opened at $113.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.