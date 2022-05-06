Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $218.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.22 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

