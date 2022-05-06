Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,249,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,009,000 after buying an additional 340,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,932,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,658 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG opened at $233.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.92. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

