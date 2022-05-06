Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 447 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 144,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $171.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.22 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.37.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

