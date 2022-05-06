Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $340,702,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Linde by 1,336.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after buying an additional 426,270 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Linde by 20.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,902,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,020,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $312.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.26.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

