Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.05) to €30.00 ($31.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $$28.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 746. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

