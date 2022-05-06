Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $8.14

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $7.70. Burford Capital shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 1,506 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 31.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 987,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth about $13,687,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 327,355 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

