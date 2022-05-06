Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Lowered by OTR Global

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.30.
NYSE:BURL opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.92. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after buying an additional 96,675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $1,283,000.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
