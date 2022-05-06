Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Lowered by OTR Global

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.30.

NYSE:BURL opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.92. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after buying an additional 96,675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $1,283,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

