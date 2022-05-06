Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,433 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Cactus worth $65,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $4,198,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

