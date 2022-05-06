Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,534. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.