Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.53 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS.

CZR stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

