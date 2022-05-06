Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $192.40

Cambian Group plc (LON:CMBN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.40 ($2.40) and traded as high as GBX 192.40 ($2.40). Cambian Group shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.40), with a volume of 54,471 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 192.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 192.40.
About Cambian Group (LON:CMBN)
