Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 8.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $433.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $61.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

