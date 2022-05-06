Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.54 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of CMBM traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 131.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

