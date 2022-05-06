Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.62.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.