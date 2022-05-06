Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$51.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.05.

ABSSF stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

