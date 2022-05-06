Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Set at C$87.00 by Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$87.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.55.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$37.82 and a one year high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$741,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,399,478.60. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,925,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,404,181.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,593.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.