Cannell & Co. Acquires New Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.21) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.96) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $195.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.80. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.