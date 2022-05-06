Cannell & Co. Buys New Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in American Well by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 31.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of AMWL opened at $3.16 on Friday. American Well Co. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

