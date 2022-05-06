Cannell & Co. Purchases 200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 445,686 shares valued at $40,031,933. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.85 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

