Cannell & Co. Sells 385 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in CVS Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 118,576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $97.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.