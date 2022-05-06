Cannell & Co. Sells 762 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $778,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day moving average of $142.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.49 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.