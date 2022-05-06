Cannell & Co. Takes $667,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

