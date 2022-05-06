Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 237700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The firm has a market cap of C$10.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.
Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)
