Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 237700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

Canuc Resources Company Profile

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

