Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $313.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.43. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 23.42%. Analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

