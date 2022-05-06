Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,327,000 after acquiring an additional 543,791 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 292,630 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $130.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.72. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

